A mother has stirred reactions online with her response to netizens who tackled her over her TV placement on the wall

The mother of two little kids had raised her television way above eye level out of fear that the kids might break it

However, some netizens who came across the post on TikTok were not pleased and they penned down their thoughts

A mother of two children recently revealed how she raised her television above normal level because of her little children.

She shared a video of the cute kids sitting quietly on a chair while raising their eyes to see the screen.

Mum of kids hangs TV on wall Photo Credit: @meetmykids/TikTok

However, some netizens were not happy about it and they took to the comments section to air their displeasure.

Reacting to this, the mother advised them to pay her for the television if they want her to bring it down.

"I don't think you are a parent. Oya give me 2000gh. I will bring it down. The money is for another television", the Ghanaian mother said.

Social media reactions

@lipcarebyflory said:

"I wish my tv switch plug is that high as well. My girl can off and on it like many times."

@obaa936 stated:

"Dont mind them,, my kids spoilt my Samsung 45 inches when they decided to play ball inside the room when I was outside."

@zanny237 reacted:

"My neighbour children just broke there tv 2days ago I just dey pity the woman she have cried her eye out."

@stainlessgold97 commented:

"My daughter hand don dey reach my own now, with the help of the speakers. she will climb on top of it and on/off it."

@priscy286 added:

"Hmmmmm mine boy jux stone my Samsung tv with his heavy toy and broke it jux like that."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian kids break 2 TVs in one year

