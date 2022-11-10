A man has revealed how the sales girl he employed at his shop crashed his business in just three months

The young man had travelled out of town and asked the lady to take over the business till he returns

Sadly, upon his return, he discovered that the lady had stolen all his money and even collected a loan from a company

A young man has cried out after discovering that his sales girl duped him and crashed his business.

He had employed the girl before leaving town for an appointment, only for her to steal all his money.

Sales woman, black man Photo Credit: Momo productions, 1001 slide

Source: UGC

Dexterouz11, a friend of the victim who shared the story on Twitter, revealed that the lady had also taken a loan using her boss as a guarantor without his consent.

Till date, the victim is still searching for the lady and his business has also crashed as a result of the fraud.

In his words:

"No be only nanny dey do evil. Even sales girls dey do. My friend wey employ sales girl, just three months, business crashed. Wetin happen?

"Ok. This guy was not in town and he told his sales girl to take over till he returns. This girl ran away with all the money she sold.

"She Still collect loan use her boss as guarantor. My friend dey find sales girl wey thief money, loan people dey call am to pay back the girl's loan too."

Source: Legit.ng