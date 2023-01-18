A married lady has shared a touching video of her triplets crying so hard after leaving them with their dad

According to her, she left the triplets with her husband when he got back from work so she could go shower and breathe

In the video, she returned to see the babies crying loudly with the husband carrying only one of the babies

A beautiful lady has opened up on TikTok about the tasking job of taking care of her three babies.

The mother of three shared a video of her triplets crying uncontrollably when she left them with her husband for a while.

She revealed that she decided to take bath after her husband returned from work, so she left the babies under his care.

She returned to see the babies crying loudly with her husband carrying just one of them, the other lying on the bed and another on the floor.

Sharing the video, she said:

"When the hubby came home from work I went for a bath and a little time to breathe and I came back to this.

"An insight into life with triplets, 3 reasons we don't shower or sleep."

Social media reactions

@SoccerMom reacted:

"I sent this to my teen son & told him to remember this can happen with just one dip of the pickle. he wasn’t amused. Adorable babies."

@Jade Kelly wrote:

"Born to be parents to triplets, how calm and collected you both are love the real-life videos, ps they adorable ."

@Julie Hopkins said:

"You’re doing great. My triplets are now nearly 21. It does get easier I promise. Triplet parents are blessed."

@Furballfairy replied:

"I’m a triplet. And I’m convinced I ruined my parents life ."

@TwizztedVisions reacted:

"I’m impressed with the patience. I know myself well enough to know I’d be crying right along with em."

@genevamason740 commented:

"He’s wearing mom slippers for mom super power."

@Hi_Your_Awesome_101 added:

"He's trying though. God bless you and your family."

@Vee wrote:

"I was drowning with one ! can't imagine with 3. You two are doing amazing."

@ChezMonique said:

"Basically, don't have another bath till they're at uni."

Watch the video below:

