A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her sister's reaction whenever she arrives at her school to pick her up

The young girl's face lighted up as soon as she came out of her school gate to see her sister inside her car

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many expressing their love for united families

A Nigerian lady has melted hearts on popular app, TikTok, after sharing a lovely video of her sister.

The lady identified as @caritasemmanuella on the platform had arrived at her sister's school to pick her up.

On sighting her, the young girl's face quickly lighted up with joy as she moved towards her sister to greet her.

She covered her face, turned and whines her waist for her sister before proceeding to the car.

Social media reactions

@prettylyddie4 said:

"My own go dey squeeze face because she know dey kind trek we go trek."

@cruisewithchimdi stated:

"Wish I had a sister."

@kyenretgushem noted:

"So cute."

@derekku commented:

"It is her fine face for me. She is indeed so happy to see u. I wish I had a sister to share such memories with. My mama born boys full house."

@anita52572 added:

"Awww she's so glad to see u. It's obvious u guys have a great bond. Keep it up."

Watch the video below:

Lady shows love for sister in unique way

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has become the topic of discussion on TikTok after she was seen showing her little sister an adorable love viral video. In the viral video posted on December 24, the lady was captured offering her phone as collateral after her little sister pranked her that she broke a bottle at a supermarket.

Knowing that her little sister have no money to pay for the debt incurred, she rushed down immediately to the supermarket to offer her smartphone as collateral. In the video, the was seen saying she came unprepared as she had to pend her plans of bathing to bail her sister.

The video has since gone viral and has attracted the admiration of many people on social media. Many of them said the lady has got a very kind heart for her little sister. As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered hundreds of likes and comments.

Source: Legit.ng