A hilarious mother has shared a video of her daughter's reaction after she surprised her with plantain chips

In the clip shared via TikTok, the mother asked her little daughter to close her eyes while waiting for the surprise gift

However, the emotional little girl broke down in tears after she finally opened her eyes to see plantain chips

A Ghanaian mother made her little daughter cry after surprising her with a packet of plantain chips.

In the video shared via TikTok by @nushyhills, the mother informed her daughter that she had a surprise gift for her.

She asked the little girl to close her eyes tightly, a request which she heeded immediately.

Sadly, after she was permitted to open her eyes, the little girl got so disappointed to see plantain chips.

In the heartbreaking video, she cried bitterly and rejected the gift from her mother. The video has stirred reactions online.

Social media reactions

@user852048236768 said:

"I think she was expecting banku with okro stew."

@belingold wrote:

"Please we don't want any low budget surprise biaa."

@itz.cryst.al noted:

"Do you know how much plantain cost?"

@estebby02 said:

"She was expecting something better. I guess."

@xbills007 said:

"I will buy mama G-wagon and Khendra Range Rover. pls like this comment so it comes to pass in Jesus name Amen. help me God!"

@bigbaby_1_ added:

"Don’t buy us anything again plz."

Little girl rejects stick sweet from mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl has gone viral after exhibiting her emotional side in a video posted via Instagram app. The video showed the girl crying uncontrollably over an undisclosed issue as her family members tried to console her.

As she cried, her mother brought out a 'stick sweet' and stuffed it in her mouth in a bid to pacify her. Rather than lick the sweet, the little girl removed it and cleaned her mouth immediately, an action which kept netizens in stitches. The funny girl then went ahead to fight everyone.

@stefanoventures commented: "It's not the child that's spoiled it's us who spoil them. no hitting. thus one needs a time put as adorable as she is. Did you guys notice how she wiped her mouth with princess dress the attitude alone na 10k."

