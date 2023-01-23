“Wrong Venue”: Lady in Long Braids Walks Into Church & “Interrupts” Pastor’s Service, Dances for Him
- A pastor preaching during a service was surprised when a lady walked into the church and started dancing in front of him
- Seconds into the lady's performance, some church members who had arranged everything came with a birthday cake for the priest
- Many people found the show of love amazing as some wondered if it was the right place to plan such a surprise celebration
A video shared by @kururiatv has shown how a pastor's surprise birthday celebration went as he was officiating a service.
Some members who were in on the plan stood at the entrance of the church as one of them carried the birthday cake.
Pastor's surprise birthday celebration
A lady strolled into the church as a song played. She danced in front of the pastor to celebrate him. The church screamed in excitement. The priest stood laughing.
Seconds after, other members of the surprise birthday team came in and presented a cake to the clergyman.
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered close to 4,000 comments with more than 80,000 likes.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
VinKevin16 said:
"Good surprise but in the wrong venue."
chidon078 said:
"The love is very massive."
Damka@444 said:
"Waaaooh so beautiful n a good surprise."
user4255137746600 said:
"The first part was uncomfortable for him but this is beautiful."
Idda said:
"Wat a beautiful gesture......I'm so happy."
@girlboss said:
"This is beautiful let love lead."
@Abby-S.J said:
"I have smiled the time watching and watched it more than twice."
user7803678352886 said:
"The pastor is like u interrupted my preaching to give my flowers fr."
peace Mandengwa said:
"The best of the best videos l have seen."
joansasha901 said:
"In church ohhhhhhmmmm."
