A bus conductor has received accolades from netizens on social media after showing off his compassionate side

The kind bus conductor noticed that a female passenger was not feeling fine and he did his best to help her

Lola Okunrin who shared the story on Twitter said the conductor immediately alighted from the bus to get water for the passenger

A bus conductor has warmed the hearts of netizens after assisting a sick passenger who boarded his bus.

As the bus moved, the conductor noticed that a woman sitting at one corner of the bus wasn't feeling so strong.

Caring bus conductor Photo Credit: Nur Photo/Getty images

Source: Getty Images

He quickly alighted from the vehicle and passengers kept wondering where he went to.

After a short while, the conductor returned with water and handed it over to the female passenger. He said he noticed that she wasn't feeling strong and he decided to help.

Sharing the story on Twitter, a user identified as Lola Okunrin said:

"Inside my danfo to Ketu just now. Our conductor jumped down at Estate bus stop without telling us. We started looking for him, driver got angry, passengers got angry only for him to return with a cold bottle water and hand it over to the woman complaining the most.

"He said throughout the journey, he has been noticing she was not feeling fine, so he quickly went to get her water so she can cool down. Apparently, the woman was having headache, bobo sensed her reaction and went to get that water so she can pour on her head. Ara mi bu mo aso. I melted ❤ We all melted. That sense of care hit me. ❤."

Social media reactions

Omo Kiikan said:

"You can actually be a good person irrespective of your status. Don't say you don't owe anyone anything because you are from the ghetto."

AY Peter Obi wrote:

"The worst of them certainly have their good days though. Many of us who grew up in Lagos have experienced the goodness of area boys at some point."

Oginni Taiwo added:

"Yeah.There was a day I was so thirsty and there was no change for water. I stood close by to where they're selling the water, trying to rest a bit while looking at water with the other eye. When this tout came, he got water for himself and got mine.he left before I could thank him."

