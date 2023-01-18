After alighting from an aeroplane, a young Nigerian lady made a scene at the airport as she celebrated the feat

Not minding that other passengers were passing by, she rolled on the ground and burst into tears as she appreciated God for the trip

The lady's video has gone viral on social media and stirred massive reactions as netizens celebrated with her

A Nigerian lady was emotional after alighting an aeroplane and caused a stir at the airport by virtue of how she celebrated it.

The excited lady sat on the ground with her arms outspread and praised God for the successful air journey.

She was overwhelmed with emotions. Photo Credit: TikTok/@flawlesslinna2023

The lady went on the roll on the ground, not minding how other passengers looked at her. She then made as if to get up but went on her knees with her arms outspread again before she burst into tears.

She shared the video of her dramatic display at the airport on TikTok and captioned it, "All I wanna say is thank you Lord."

On the video, she had words of appreciation that reads:

"Thank you papa. If it is not God, then it means nothing to me."

Her clip blew up with over 300k views as people thanked God along with her. It was however not clear if it was her first flight experience.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

mhizRoyaltybae said:

"Congratulations dear chaii wish I can do this or have someone to do it for me I will oo cos is not easy welcome home darling."

Lhady said:

"Congratulations Thank you God. I tap into your blessings may the Lord Almighty open travelling doors for me and lil sis in Jesus name."

Nelonwa said:

"This was me last week, I had my first flight experience and was joy all through,I totally understand the feeling."

KinkyYo said:

"Ok, let me guess. it's your first time flying right? I join you to say thank you Lord."

Loretha Orbin said:

"Just today my sis and I were talking about how we haven't even been to the airport before yet alone see a plane or enter it....I tap into your blessing."

preciouskessy said:

"My day one day I will even do more than this...I join you to say thank you Lord."

Young man celebrates his first flying experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man had celebrated boarding an aeroplane for the first time.

In a tweet that screamed excitement, Chukwuma shared photos from the trip; one showing the aeroplane's right wing while in the air and another which appeared to have been taken when he arrived at his destination.

An excited Chukwuma revealed that he broke a jinx in his family as no one had taken a flight before now.

Amplifying the reason for his celebration, the CEO of Happi Vibe said boarding a flight may be normal for some persons, but to him and many others who grew up in slums, it meant a great deal.

