A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a Nigerian lady showed off her jealous side at a mall

In the trending video, the lady saw a random lady approach her boyfriend at a mall and instantly took action

Social media users have reacted massively to the viral video with several people taking sides with the lady

A Nigerian lady known as @annigrams0 on TikTok has gone viral on the app after approaching a man at a mall.

In the trending video, the young lady walked up to the man in the presence of his girlfriend and tried to stretch out her hands for a hug.

Jealous girlfriend shifts her man from pretty lady Photo Credit: @annigrams0/TikTok

On sighting this, the man's girlfriend gently pushed the lady's hand away from her man and shook her instead.

She tried walking away with her man but the gentleman returned to hug the lady.

Sharing the video via TikTok, @annigrams0 said:

"Hugging stranger episode. Wahala I decided to hug somebody boyfriend. Jealousy girlfriend just push the boy shake my hand, drag bobo away. For my mind as usual dem don shenk me. Omo e shock me o say bobo leave e girl come back hug me."

Social media reactions

@toria649 said:

"The guy is so cute , I guess he felt bad and turn around but you go explain tire for ur babe."

@ledebby stated:

"I think he just felt bad about the reception the girl gave you."

@nikemary2 wrote:

"Iku ma pa boyfriend mi if he try this with me, make I know wetin go make him wake up to this life the second day."

@pearljay2696 said:

"I hate it when we feel being in love is by controlling that person or being jealous that will change the person. God bless that guy abeg."

@bella.michelle01 stated:

"The guy wanted to reciprocate buh d gal tapped him. The guy will explain later cux quarrel is brewing."

@folakemi798 reacted:

"Why hugging the guy, u should have hug the girls instead, u self day pass ur boundary."

