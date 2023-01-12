Singer Seun Kuti recently celebrated his 40th birthday and family members and colleagues in the entertainment industry joined him

The celebration didn’t end on social media as Kuti hosted his people at a carnival-like party that saw many in attendance

The celebrant showed up in a bold and audacious Sango costume while his wife, Yeide, tagged along rocking an Oya costume

Nigerian musician Seun Kuti has made the list of top celebrities to throw interesting parties barely weeks into the new year.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Kuti clocked 40 on Wednesday, January 11, and he was lovingly celebrated by friends, family members and colleagues.

Interestingly, the celebration of the music icon didn’t stop on social media as a colourful party was thrown to mark the new age.

After entertaining many with his Oduduwa costume in birthday pictures, Kuti made a grand entrance at his birthday venue dressed as the powerful Yoruba god, Sango.

To make things even more believable for guests at the event, his wife, Yeide, also showed up beside him dressed as Oya.

Social media users react

ajhummiebabeh said:

"Marry a partner who understands you ooo. E get why.."

chii.ogbu said:

"I like him and his wife. Couples like this, the “crazy”, different and eccentric ones…they’re usually the ones with the most happy and long lasting marriages."

mary_mbahh said:

"I love him and his wife's outfit ."

mummyzico said:

"I love the way he loves his wife ."

d_dorasavage said:

"A partner that understands your journey and is ready to follow,no find person pikin wey no want do mk you Dey force am abeg."

hrh_kingdiamond said:

"I love this This is our tradition and there is nothing evil about it ."

childbodysafetyng said:

"Get a wife that understands your journey. I love Seun and his wife. They do fit each other others purpose on earth❤️."

