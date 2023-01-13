A lady has moved into her one-room apartment with only her bed since that is what she can only afford for now

The lady, Beauty Nain posted a video of the room on TikTok showing that there is no property in it except where she can lay her head

Beauty said she only has money to pay for rent but lacks the neccesary funds to properly furnish her room

A lady has posted the video of her one-room apartment which she moved into with only her bed.

The lady, @beautynain said that she only had money to pay for the rent but lacks the fund to buy property.

The lady said she only had money to pay rent but had no money to buy property. Photo credit: TikTok/@beautynain.

Source: UGC

After moving into the house, she is now looking for ways to furnish it and make it look posh.

Video of a lady who moved into her one-room with no property

In the video she posted, she was seen in the room as she sat on her small matress in a sad mood.

Also, she went to the toilet and showed how neat it is. She also showed the kitchen and the cupboard in it.

She captured the video:

"This house will not furnish itself. E kon be like say I just dey play. God have mercy."

She has been encouraged to be proud that she could at least afford to rent a house of her own.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@Tamitayo 1136 said:

"A win is a win."

@nazareth19912chizzy reacted:

"This is me. I started buying property from February and I rented house last month November... it's not easy ooh."

@thrift by princess said:

"What am passing through now. My own is worst that I payed for 250k for hus. Now can't see 1000 to buy food chop first."

@Rosey commented:

"Same here …. Na small small."

@simplyblessing05 said:

"We’ll all get there."

Source: Legit.ng