A British mother, Nadia Joseph-Gosine, reportedly lost her life on the morning of her dream wedding in Trinidad

The bride-to-be who left her lover broken to pieces over her death was diagnosed with liver failure

It was gathered that she spent a few weeks in the country with her lover but died just hours before the wedding

A bride-to-be identified as Nadia Joseph-Gosine died of liver failure just a few hours before her dream wedding in Trinidad.

Shortly after her death, she was described by her heartbroken partner and sister as 'beautiful', 'caring', and 'happy'.

Lady dies on wedding day Photo Credit: @dailymail

Nadia reportedly spent a few weeks in the country with her lover and 10-year-old son Emari.

Sadly, she lost her life just hours before her wedding while her fiancé slept next to her, Dailymail reports.

Nadia's sad sister, Isha Daley, 37, knew she had liver and kidney problems in the past but thought she had recovered.

"She just wanted to be happy. A little firecracker. She was very beautiful. Absolutely stunning. And she loved life, loved to travel", she said.

Devon heartbroken over fiancee's demise

Nadia's fiancé, Devon, described his late lover as 'the most loving, caring, and genuine person' and the love of his life.

Fighting back tears, he said:

"She would go all out for you and she was the most hard-working. She was always happy. Whatever she was going through she was always happy.

"She was the love of my life. She was always the best part of my life. I can't stop being reminded of what happened. Seeing everything and still, I'm in disbelief. After all that time we were finally getting married.

"We were preparing for the rest of our life and all of a sudden it gets taken away. It was the toughest thing."

That night, Devon said Nadia was struggling to sleep, but he thought she was just anxious about the big day.

He revealed he had cuddled her and she fell asleep, but when he woke up at around 2am, he kissed her on the cheek only to find she was completely unresponsive.

He called for help, but paramedics who arrived on the scene spent 45 minutes trying to resuscitate Nadia, to no avail.

"It just happened all of a sudden. At least she didn't have to suffer", Devon said.

Source: Legit.ng