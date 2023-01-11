A beautiful Nigerian woman could not control her emotions after sighting her beautiful daughter again

In a heartwarming clip, the little girl arrived at Warri to see her mother after two years of being apart

As soon as her mother saw her, the emotional woman fell to the floor and broke down in tears of joy

A Nigerian woman was so excited to reunite with her beautiful daughter in Warri after two years apart.

In a trending video, the woman sighted her daughter with a friend and immediately fell to the floor.

Lady reunites with mum after 2 years Photo Credit: @tori.tse/TikTok

Source: UGC

She kept on looking at her daughter as though she was a ghost, before breaking down in tears of joy.

Reacting to her mother's action, the young lady consoled her mum and asked her to wipe off her tears.

Social media users have penned down sweet comments regarding the video as some people wished to also reunite with loved ones.

Social media reactions

@nikkypetual said:

"Omg 2 years. I can’t even do it no matter how dramatic my mom is, Not when I’m in Nigeria."

@sister_omamuli reacted:

"Is your mom itsekiri my mom did same immediately I came from Ghana only say nah night I tire to vd she is beautiful."

@tittiesonmars reacted:

"Imagine when you’re out of the country omg, she loves you."

@valentina.preshy commented:

"Awwwn Omo I no fit leave my mama for one month o."

@fady1670 added:

"Awwwn mothers are priceless. This is so oo cute."

Mum reunites with daughter after 4 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother cried uncontrollably as she reunited with her daughter whom she hadn't seen for 18 years. A video shared online showed the moment the duo met at the airport and hugged each other amid tears. According to the daughter, she saw her mother last when she was seven.

She tricked her to come to the airport, thinking she was coming to get some items from customs. "I get to reunite with my mum for the first time in 18 years. I haven't seen her since I was seven. She doesn't know I am coming. She thinks she is coming to get stuff from customs. "She doesn't know she is coming to pick me up at the airport. I am nervous and excited. I don't know what I am gonna do. If I am gonna cry.

Anyways you guys watch me reunite with my mum. 18 years is a long time." However, on getting to the airport, she sighted her daughter who screamed 'mummy' from behind. Her reaction was priceless. They hugged each other for a long time as both mother and daughter broke down in tears of joy.

Source: Legit.ng