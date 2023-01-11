A pretty lady has revealed that she is a mother of two in the spiritual realm and cannot be with a physical man

According to her, any mortal fellow she dates will likely die courtesy of her jealous spiritual husband

She also shed light on the reason she left Nigeria and moved to Ghana where she resides at the moment

A lady has opened up that she not only has a spiritual husband but has two male children with him.

The lady made this known in an explosive interview with real-life experience interviewer, Arnold Elavanyo.

She said that her spiritual husband loves her a lot. Photo Credit: TikTok/@arnold_elavanyo

Her spiritual husband is a jealous lover

The lady who claimed to have disappeared when she was eight years old, revealed that her spiritual husband loves her a lot and does whatever she wants.

When quizzed if she has ever dated any man, she said no, maintaining that any mortal who dates her will likey die at the hand of her jealous spiritual husband.

"I can not be with a physical man because he may die. Sometimes I turn into snake and cannot stay behind water."

Why she left Nigeria

The lady opened up that she was previously in Nigeria but left for Ghana because she was not comfortable there.

She shockingly revealed that she is half human and a snake and turns into the reptile anytime water touches her body.

Watch her interview below:

Social media reactions

maxwell 254 said:

"I was watching peaceful until the woman said you may die and and man was shocked as in like who."

richvoltic said:

"She’s trying to scare de man for him not to pour water on her cos she cant transform da."

Jack Joe Lee said:

"I think this host is going to get punishment from this lady’s husband because he said getting her at 8yrs is deferment."

I. Maya said:

"She is telling the truth cause she is the only 1 who knows her real spiritual identity. But people who don’t understand the spiritual are laughing."

Big Boss said:

"Funny thing is that,she is speaking the truth and ppl think is funny."

@Ma_Bee said:

"Thank God I was delivered from this in 2015... I'm surprised that someone has accepted this."

