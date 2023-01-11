A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video of the moment she teamed up with her sister to prank their mother

In the viral video, they tricked their mum into believing that one of them got pregnant for a married man with two wives

Their mother was leaving for a meeting when they broke the fake news to her and she immediately got furious

A trending video captured on TikTok shows two ladies pranking their mother about getting pregnant for a married man who has two wives.

They both stopped their mother when she was leaving for a meeting and asked her to sit down for a brief discussion.

Sisters pranks mum about pregnancy Photo Credit: @shuga_plum/TikTok

Source: UGC

The girl who claimed to be pregnant, went ahead to beg her mother not to tell their dad what they were about to disclose to her.

She claimed to her mother that she was pregnant and her mother acted calmly at first as she guessed that Peter was responsible.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, her attitude changed after the girl opened up that it was a married man who already has two wives.

In the video, the furious woman jumped and screamed before proceeding to beat her daughter. When her sister came to intervene, she beat her as well.

After a while, they both revealed to their mother that it was a prank and she instantly became calm.

Social media reactions:

@Busayooo said:

"For Nigeria household, if one person do something na every other siblings go collect."

@Clancy wrote:

"Why is she beating even the girl that is not pregnant."

@SAMLOVEGP commented:

"If Peter Dey watch this video make him just know say them accept am for the family."

@Chimamanda reacted:

"No matter how grown you are, you can never outgrow parental beatings."

@user513817598782 added:

"Your mama good oo if na my mama she go run go outside dey shut make una come ooo before you go tell her say na prank all d villagers don come out."

@sweet sixteen replied:

"I love ur mum so much. I wish her all d best in life. She is a real mother. God bless u ma."

Watch the video below:

Lady sheds tears after finding out she's pregnant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady has cried out on social media after discovering that she is expecting a baby.

In a TikTok video, she could be seen shedding tears as she wondered how to break the development to her mother. She held up a piece of equipment she used in confirming that she was pregnant. She decried starting the new year with pregnancy.

"See wetin I take start this year haa," she captioned the video. Mixed reactions trailed her video as netizens shared their thoughts on her pregnancy discovery.

Source: Legit.ng