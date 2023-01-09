A Nigerian man has reconciled with his wife three months after they clashed and divorced each other

In a post shared via TikTok, he expressed his joy over their reconciliation against all odds

While some netizens applauded the couple, others were doubtful about the authenticity of their reconciliation

A Nigerian man has stirred mixed reactions online after announcing his reconciliation with his partner.

The man identified as @apitoluxury on TikTok had divorced his wife months ago, citing irreconcilable differences.

The Mbaise native from Imo state lamented that it is better to be single than married to his wife, as he described his wedding day as the saddest day of his life.

"It is better to be single than to be with someone like her. So that is why I came out to let everyone know we are no longer together. I thought my wedding day is going to be the happiest day of my life. It turned out to be the saddest day of my life", he wrote.

Couple reconciles after 3 months

However, in a recent development, the young man has happily announced that they got back together after three months of divorce.

In his words:

"Feels good to have my wife back after three months of divorce."

Social media reactions

@oly2226 said:

"Waw. Thank God oo. Please always bear it in mind that for a Union to last forever. There will be an understanding, trustworthy, faithfulness love."

@angelisticangela6 wrote:

"Less we forget the OWNER of marriage and live our lives the way we want, cut out from the OWNER of marriage we can do nothing, congratulations once again."

@claraamabeauty reacted:

"Congratulation first oo u dey talk u have money see waytin ur wife wear for head after u will be competing ur self with someone way pass u."

@easyblaze3 reacted:

"I wanted to tell u to go back to ur wife, cos there are no good woman out there anymore ooh. Thank God u both are now back together."

@mimiesther106 remarked:

"Two confused creatures."

@chiomajoyce said:

"This is what you see when kids get married. Ikegwuru."

@internationalcharleyboy stated:

"Small piking sense de worry you. The same you de here blaspheme your wife the same you is now happy to have her back you need to go marriage course."

Watch the video below:

