A beautiful Nigerian lady who drives a public bus for a living has shared a video of herself at a park in Lagos

The inspiring video showed her neatly dressed in glasses and sneakers while beckoning at passengers

The hardworking lady shared the video via TikTok while revealing that she has been making money in the transport business

A Nigerian lady who's into transport business has opened up about the financial strength of the hustle.

In a trending video, she revealed that she has been making money from driving a public bus, although some people still find it hard to believe.

Female bus driver Photo Credit: @femallepilot/TikTok

Source: UGC

According to her, some people still question her to know the 'boyfriend' who has been bankrolling and supporting her with money.

She however maintained that no man gives her money since she depends solely on the income she makes from her transport hustle.

"When people ask me who is my boyfriend. I answer them don't you see my bus? Abi no be my boss dey give me money ni? Life of a driver", she wrote.

Social media reactions

@ololade.b said:

"May God bless your hustle, I've known you since you were driving napep via agege and acme road. You're so hardworking and courageous."

@adisaoosa stated:

"May God crown your effort beyond your expectation."

@deevahqueen_1 stated:

"This is motivating abeg. Where some are lazy to even do anything. God bless your hustle and mine."

@yinkus9810 reacted:

"I dnt knw u bt this am seeing make my day. God bless u dear u wll live long to enjoy ur future."

@simplyliz19 said:

"God bless u sis, love u keep it on u, u will surely get to were u wnt in life."

@mammienglish01 added:

"U better dan dose hoodlums wey dey use fake life yet na hokup dem dey do awon werey no investment except 3 camera. God bless u blessed sis."

@sheriff_212 noted:

"The story no clear. Which job u dey do for night for Keju?"

Watch the video below:

