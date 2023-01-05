A handsome roadside vulcanizer has become a viral sensation after he was transformed for modelling by a photographer

In the video posted by Thislovn, the vulcanizer initially did not accept the offer to model as he did not believe he could do it

After much persuasion, he accepted and the outcome of the photo shoot has left many people in awe of his talents

A photographer has posted a video of a roadside vulcanizer who he transformed into a model.

The handsome vulcanizer was approached by the photographer but he initially rejected the offer in the video posted on January 4.

The vulcanizer became a viral sensation after the modelling shoot. Photo credit: TikTok/@thislovn.

After much persuasion, he accepted to be transformed and used for a photo shoot, the result of which has gone viral.

Video of a vulcanizer transformed into a model

In the 19 seconds clip posted by @thislovn, the vulcanizer was taken shopping where new clothes and shoes were got for him.

The photo shoot started in earnest thereafter and even his postures left people in awe of his modelling talents.

The photographer expressed his desire to help the vulcanizer in the future. He captioned the video:

"I am not a professional photographer but he killed every shot. I will reall love to take him off street someday."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Amara said:

"Na God dey create but na money dey maintain."

@jovialakanni01 commented:

"I’m not black, but black people to the world."

@Yettymama said:

"Thank you for showing this other side of him."

@user5637359408058 commented:

"This is cute….he killed it for a first timer."

@DatNembeGurl said:

"Why is he looking like naija Lil baby?"

@angelica_larsson41 commented:

"Love the result … please help him out of street."

@abisolamakinde said:

"You did a good job bruh!"

@Portable said:

"I just know that last picture would be dope."

@SayHeyToRikeSavage said:

"His skin color sef ehn."

@Ella baby said:

"The boy is very cute."

@Queen commented:

"Your clothes are very nice."

