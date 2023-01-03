A Nigerian female content creator has shared her agony after she was arrested by the police and held back for hours

In a video, she said she was arrested by the police for possessing a pink costume while shooting a video at Okuku Mico, Lagos state

The lady claimed that despite showing them her youtube channel, the police still asked her to pay a bail of 50k

A Nigerian lady content creator has cried out after getting arrested by some policemen while shooting a video at Okuko Mico, Lagos State.

She alleged that the officer arrested her for possessing a pink costume, and afterwards, she was taken to the police station.

Content creator arrested by police Photo Credit: @divaberry11/TikTok

She further claimed that the officer dragged her phone from her when she tried explaining that she was a content creator.

She went ahead to show them her page and also her youtube channel, but this didn't move their muscles since they were allegedly hell-bent on arresting her.

According to her, she was held in custody for hours and later asked to pay a bail of N50k at the Okuku mico police station, Lagos State.

In her words:

"I was arrested today at Okoko Maico Lagos, Nigeria, I went to do some videos. If you watch my last video, Kiss Daniel's challenge, the comment section is off why because the officer was dragging my phone with me, and he mistakenly turned off the comment section.

"They took me to their station and asked me why I am shooting with this (a pink clothing item) and I told them that it was my costume and then I explained to them that I'm a content creator and even showed them my account and my youtube channel and Instagram and everything but they still kept me there for hours and asked me to bail myself with 50k.

"Like omoh this Nigeria I no know when we wan take better, Okokomaica police station, I was there. So let this video go viral."

Social media reactions

Paul wrote said:

"I will advise u take up the case, get a human right lawyer."

Sindycynthia849 commented:

"December is at the corner, everyone is looking for money,sorry dear."

Sanni Bakare wrote:

"Same Okoko police station, a police officer slapped me for allowing him dip his hand into my pocket."

Watch the video below:

