A Nigerian student, Aminu Muhammad, is said to have been arrested over a defamatory tweet against Ashia Muhammadu Buhari

In the tweet, Muhammadu, a 500-level of Federal University Dutse, Jigawa, alleged that Aisha embezzled the money of poor Nigerians

While the police are yet to speak on the incident, it is not certain if the student has been able to contact his family or lawyer

There are claims that one Aminu Muhammad, a 500-level of the Federal University Dutse, Jigawa, has been arrested by officers of the Nigerian Police Force over an allegation against First Lady Aisha Muhammadu Buhari.

The Cable reports that Muhammad had tweeted in June using the Hausa language that President Muhammadu Buhari's wife has embezzled the money of poor citizens and is full with it.

Nothing has been said about the student's whereabouts and the police are yet to confirm the development (Photo: Aisha Muhammadu Buhari)

Source: Facebook

The tweet which reads “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi” is interpreted to be “Mama has eaten poor people’s money and is now full”.

See the tweet below:

The newspaper reported that Muyiwa Adejobi, the force's public relations officer, is yet to respond to enquiries on Muhammad's alleged arrest.

Also, it is yet to be confirmed if the student has been able to make contact with his family or lawyer.

Aisha Buhari apologises to Nigerians, says FG may not have met their expectations

First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has said that due to many expectations Nigerians have of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, she is not sure if the government has met them.

Aisha stated this in a recent interview saying that this is the reason she apologized to Nigerians.

The Nigerian first lady was quoted to have said:

“The expectations on us were so high and maybe after seven years, we haven’t met their expectations. Only God knows what is in somebody’s mind.

“As a human being, you can’t say you are right or you have done what you should, so the government has really tried, the administration did its best but may not be the best for others. So we must apologize to Nigerians whether we met their expectations or not.”

Source: Legit.ng