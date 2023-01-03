A hairdresser has lamented bitterly on social media after a client made her take down the braids she spent time to make

The hairdresser claimed that she earlier showed the customer a mirror and she confirmed that she liked the size of the hair

Sadly, after the hair was completed in over three hours, the customer changed her mind, saying she didn't like it anymore

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A hairdresser could not control her tears after a customer informed her that she wasn't pleased with her handwork.

After braiding her client's hair for about three hours, the lady said she was satisfied and the hairdresser had to take it down.

Hairdresser breaks down in tears Photo Credit: @beautybyalicedimplz/TikTok

Source: UGC

In a video, the stylist lamented that she had earlier shown the client a mirror and she confirmed that she liked the braids, only to change her mind hours later.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"When you spend 3 hours braiding a client's hair and she doesn't like it and asks you to take it down. Honestly I didn't really understand that girl.

"When I was doing her hair I gave her a mirror and did the first row to see if she liked the size. She was like oh I like the size. It's fine."

Social media reactions

@einthecity said:

"Id take them down after a row or two but half the head?! Ain’t no way. Don’t take that long to realize u don’t like something."

@sagweangelique stated:

"By the time it is 3 braids she did not know she needed it taken down? its gonna cost extra."

@nonogood8 reacted:

"Noo way im too into it imma keep looking if after the 3rd braid i dont like it imma say something because no way."

@melody_thebraidboss added:

"That's why I always chase away dramatic clients out of my salon I always avoid such unnecessary drama I can't handle this."

Watch the video below:

Little girl flaunts hair after struggling with stylist

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl cried uncontrollably after her mother took her to a salon to braid her hair. A viral video shows the heartbreaking moment the little girl screamed and struggled with the hairdresser who braided her hair.

At one point, she held her mother's arms and pleaded to go home, but her mother wanted her to finish up the hair. Fortunately, the hairstylist finally finished braiding the girl's hair against all odds and the outcome was truly perfect.

In the video, the happy girl who cried while making her hair now flaunted the hair in excitement. She looked gorgeous and netizens applauded the hairstylist after watching the video shared on Instagram by @bcrworldwide. Some others, however, advised the little girl's mother to cut down the hair if her daughter isn't having it.

Source: Legit.ng