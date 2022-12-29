Meet-the -parents time is usually an exciting time for most women, but Bolladeasy from Indonesia thought hers was very labour-intensive

According to the TikToker, she first had to help in the kitchen and when she was done, she had to wash the dishes

She refused and promptly broke up the relationship saying she now had a picture of what being the woman's oldest daughter-in-law would feel like

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

An Indonesian woman dumped her boyfriend in a huff after his mum asked her to clean the dinner dishes lying around in the kitchen.

Belladeasy from Indonesia who dumped her boyfriend after being asked to wash dishes. Photos: @Belldeasy.

Source: UGC

Belladeasy refused to wash dishes

On November 25, TikTok user Belladeasy said she expected the older woman to simply tell her to "leave the plates (on the table)."

She did not take too kindly to that request, especially given the fact that she'd already been helping out in the kitchen after the potential mother-in-law inquired if she knows how to cook.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to the lady, the meet-the-parents session seemed rather labour-intensive.

It is no surprise that Belladeasy took swift action regarding her relationship as she "could picture what it'd be like being [the older woman's] daughter-in-law".

"Oh my god, I'm so grateful," she said.

Some netizens didn't agree with Belladeasy's decision

In the comments section, netizens chipped in with varied reactions.

"We can't choose our parents but we can choose our parents-in-law," one netizen said, seemingly in agreement with Belladeasy's decision.

Others claimed that there was no real need for the woman to take such drastic actions.

"Laugh now. Cry later," a TikTok user said.

"Last time, I just did what my mother-in-law asked of me... there was no problem at all," another mentioned.

Man breaks his piggybank for girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, @anieprobeauty, went online to show people how much he loves his girlfriend and everybody praised him.

In a very short video, he brought out his piggybank and broke it to access all the money he had been saving in 2022.

After getting the money out, he arranged them neatly to get his girlfriend some very beautiful Christmas gifts. He bought her things like a wig, chocolate and jewellery. The lady was overwhelmed with joy.

Source: TUKO.co.ke