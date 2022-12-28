A father has made a video to show how his daughter reacted when he mimicked the way she usually cries

While beside his daughter on the bed, the man coughed before going ahead to cry exactly like the girl

The child was so surprised at her father's act as she gave facial expressions of shock and displeasure

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

A short video shared by a father, @lyleken10, has mirrored the pains parents go through at the hands of their kids.

A father who wanted to show his baby just how much her tantrums could be disturbing decided to give her a taste of it while she was napping.

Many people found the baby's reaction very funny. Photo source: TikTok/@lyleken10

Source: UGC

Father "cries" and surprises baby

Lying beside her on the bed, the man mimicked the way his daughter cries in the TikTok clip. As he opened his mouth in a funny way, changed his face and cried, his child woke up.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Her expression changed from surprise to disgust quickly at what her father was doing. As a way to show she was displeased, she cried.

Watch the video below:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

bobah said:

"She was so shocked that it wasn't her crying and it's someone else."

maria said:

"The fact that she looked like she was about to start crying too."

user520296900836 said:

"She said WTH im tryna sleep here."

Charlotte said:

"She said 'hol up... you speak my language???'"

Cerberus said:

"The coughs at the beginning so accurate."

omodano said:

"Pay her back, lol. pay back time."

Elizabeth Slyusar said:

"She was like 'you weren’t supposed to do that!'."

G59Jennah said:

"The amount of attitude in that look."

Elise said:

"She like you a grown man why u doin this."

Kid cries while making hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a kind Nigerian lady, @iam_tracydaisy, went online to share a video of how she took her neighbour's daughter to the salon to make her hair.

She said that she had to step in because the girl did not want anybody to touch her hair and her parents were going to cut it for that reason. She posted a video of their time at the salon.

At the salon, the lady had the girl's hair washed. She had to keep the girl calm by buying things like soft drinks for her.

Source: Legit.ng