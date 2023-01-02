A happy Nigerian mother has shown off the beautiful braids her talented little daughter did on her hair

A trending video showed the young hairdresser braiding her mother's hair with so much dedication and love

Reacting to the viral video, social media users showered praise on her while some wished to patronize her

A little has gotten the attention of online folks after showing off her amazing hairdressing talent.

In an inspiring video, the young hustler braided her mother's hair and it turned out really nice.

Little girl braids mother's hair Photo Credit: @hairbyoluebube/TikTok

Many netizens who came across the clip shared on TikTok wished to patronize the little girl while others showered her with accolades.

Her proud mother was all smiles in the video as she carried her baby girl on her lap and expressed her gratitude.

Social media reactions

@joycemunahgaye said:

"Wow you’re amazing baby and your mama is beautiful as well."

@chris_bella15 wrote:

"Gifted child I will surely patronize u but do u do home service?"

@sikaba08 reacted:

"Awwwwww Beautiful. Well done, we are proud of you ok."

@miraclechidera91 stated:

"You find it too difficult to reply but u still ask for patronage. Where's your location."

@jennybest289 added:

"So this is ur mother wow I know her very well."

Little girl stuns people with amazing hairdressing talent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful little girl has earned massive accolades from netizens after her video went viral. The viral video spotted on Instagram showed the talented girl making an adult's hair in all seriousness.

Dressed in uniform alongside other hairstylists spotted at the salon, the little girl maintained her focus as she beautified a client's hair. Reacting to the video, netizens expressed their surprise over her incredible talent at such a young age.

Bcrworldwide shared the video on Instagram with the caption: "Some last born dey house dey drag food, see their mate." This kind stylist get way of caressing your stressed brain. Baby gurl keep doing what you are doing I no wan leave here. E dey sweet me very well join."

