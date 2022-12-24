Nigerian Lady Explains Why She Prefers a Working-Class Man to a Yahoo Boy, Video Stirs Massive Reactions
- A young Nigerian lady has described internet fraudsters popularly known as yahoo boys to be folks without a future
- The lady said this while stating her proud preference to date working-class men instead of yahoo boys
- She said that a working-class man not only has a stable source of earning a living but has his future planned
A Nigerian lady has opened up on why she would rather date a working-class person than a yahoo boy.
The lady made a comparison of the two different types of persons while responding to a vox-pop wherein she was asked to make a pick between the two.
In a TikTok video, she said that yahoo boys do not have a future and that there is nothing in stock for them.
The lady said on the other hand, a working-class person has his future planned ahead of him and has a stable job.
She added that he doesn't depend on scamming someone before he can earn a living. She expressed the belief that with a working-class person her future is secured.
According to her, working-class folks are responsible people, but that the same cannot be said of yahoo boys.
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions
user3423739835417 said:
"Yahoo Na work??? If it is why are they always running and hiding from force men dem even when they ain’t chasing them."
Darius tha goat said:
"Why will she just group everybody and say they don’t have future, brr it’s not making sense fr."
Bless Child491 said:
"Naso we talk before oooo, now we're dating Yahoo boys . please in next two weeks interview her again."
Blaze (King of boys ) said:
"So people are still sane in this country ! A better way to put is There’s no future in Yahoo not that the individual doesn’t have a future! Good one!"
Andrew Peter Poppas said:
"She’s speaking facts, and I’m a yahoo boy… nah yahoo boy wey get sense dey Dey responsible."
Pryceconcept said:
"Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Some value dignity and integrity more than money. Proverb 20:21."
Pacitothecomedian said:
"The hardship in this country don make people dey think say this girl dey talk nonsense."
Lady explains why she'd prefer to date a yahoo boy
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had stated that she prefers to date a yahoo boy to a working-class man.
In a vox pop clip, the lady said getting money from a yahoo boyfriend is quite easy as he could send her N50,000 whenever she wants it.
According to her, the reverse is the case with a working-class man who might cite an excuse for only being able to afford only N20,000.
She likened dating a working-class guy to using an android phone which relatively pales in comparison to owning an iPhone.
