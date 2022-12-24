A young Nigerian lady has described internet fraudsters popularly known as yahoo boys to be folks without a future

The lady said this while stating her proud preference to date working-class men instead of yahoo boys

She said that a working-class man not only has a stable source of earning a living but has his future planned

A Nigerian lady has opened up on why she would rather date a working-class person than a yahoo boy.

The lady made a comparison of the two different types of persons while responding to a vox-pop wherein she was asked to make a pick between the two.

She said yahoo boys don't have future. Photo Credit: TikTok/@sexykinging

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video, she said that yahoo boys do not have a future and that there is nothing in stock for them.

The lady said on the other hand, a working-class person has his future planned ahead of him and has a stable job.

She added that he doesn't depend on scamming someone before he can earn a living. She expressed the belief that with a working-class person her future is secured.

According to her, working-class folks are responsible people, but that the same cannot be said of yahoo boys.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user3423739835417 said:

"Yahoo Na work??? If it is why are they always running and hiding from force men dem even when they ain’t chasing them."

Darius tha goat said:

"Why will she just group everybody and say they don’t have future, brr it’s not making sense fr."

Bless Child491 said:

"Naso we talk before oooo, now we're dating Yahoo boys . please in next two weeks interview her again."

Blaze (King of boys ) said:

"So people are still sane in this country ! A better way to put is There’s no future in Yahoo not that the individual doesn’t have a future! Good one!"

Andrew Peter Poppas said:

"She’s speaking facts, and I’m a yahoo boy… nah yahoo boy wey get sense dey Dey responsible."

Pryceconcept said:

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Some value dignity and integrity more than money. Proverb 20:21."

Pacitothecomedian said:

"The hardship in this country don make people dey think say this girl dey talk nonsense."

