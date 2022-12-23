A Nigerian lady has posted the video of an Okada man she encountered, and who proved to her that he is a graduate

According to the video posted on Thursday, December 22, the Okada rider is a graduate of Anambra State University

The lady said in the video that the man is going through a lot even though he spoke to her with a smile on his face

A lady has posted the video of an Okada rider who attended Anambra State University.

The TikToker known as Vicky Marcel posted the man's video on Thursday, December 22.

The Okada man is a graduate of Anambra State University. Photo credit: TikTok/@vickymarcel2.

Vicky said in the video that the man is going through a lot even though he was talking with a smile on his face.

The lady was surprised when the man pulled out his phone and started showing her his graduation pictures.

Video of a Nigerian graduate who is riding Okada

The Okada man was on his bike when Vicky scrolled through his phone to check through the sign-out pictures.

TikTok users who have come across the video have shared their thoughts in the comment section.

Many of them stated the need not to look down on anyone, especially as such persons may be educated.

Others blamed the government for not putting efforts in place to employ young people like the Okada man who have finished school.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Big muller said:

"For this Nigeria ehh school na scam just know how to read then rest for school matter."

@BIGWEALTH said:

"I just feel like crying this country dor die."

@Pretty Better reacted:

"Very cute and he has even loose weight cuz of hustle chai it’s well."

@VYBE said:

"God bless all the hustlers out there."

@Mira said:

"Omo Anambra state university is stress on this own. That school don drain me finish."

@monitarget11 said:

"Dis life just make us go through things we never expect. May God help him succeed."

@Jenny commented:

"Omo me I graduate last year march as a banker na Pos I dey do. Nigeria go change matter for you."

@Prettiest Sassy said:

"Nigeria has failed us."

@richiefernandez7 said:

"Omo still has joy on his face may. God help him out and everyone of us."

