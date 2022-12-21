An amazing man got people talking due to the way he is able to twist his body as if he has no bones in his tall frame

As of afternoon of December 21, 5 million people have viewed the man's video posted on TikTok by Kvidamusic

The way he twisted his body and the way he moved his hands won him a lot of admirers who heaped him with praises

The video of a man who moves his body like a robot has gone viral and gained 5 million views on TikTok.

The video was posted by Kvidamusic and it shows the man twisting his arms and even scratching the southern end of his back.

The man moves his body like a robot. Photo credit: TikTok/@kvidamusic.

Amazed TikTok users have like the video 124k times and shared it more than 32.6k times as of Wednesday, December 21.

Viral video of a man who moves like a robot

The clip lasted only 48 seconds, but they were enough for the man to demostrate his amazing rubber-like moves.

First, the man passed his left hand directly from his back and pointed it in the open space.

The highest point is when he sat on the ground and crossed his leg around his back.

TikTok users have declared that the man is gifted and even qualified for America Got Talents show.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user2996339107728 said:

"This is talent in other countries."

@Selma Ndemutila reacted:

"Donation to go American got talent."

@graciewambo3 said:

"You are doing like me."

@user94399310946054 commented:

"Hmm but this guy."

@decipherbrecht said:

"Wow I appreciate my students."

@Priscilla Maimbo said:

"This is a great talent."

@kirumdashaif

"This is awesome."

@Faith Zulu said:

"Teach this man dance moves and make a him a dancer promote him."

@Faske Likita official said:

"You're needed in American talent show bro."

@liliankiptoo10 commented:

"You are so talented. God bless you."

