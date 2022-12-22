Photos showing the room of a lady, Noncedo Khala, has stirred many reactions as people applauded her for a good arrangement

To make a proper arrangement of her of the room as she divided it into section, she placed some many things on her cabinets

Among those who reacted to the snaps of the room were Facebook users who suggested ways she could improve the apartment

A young lady, Noncedo Khala, has on Facebook shared how she was able to made the space in her one-room apartment.

Knowing she need to maximise the limited space, she took her time to putting things in order with great creativity.

People said that her room looks very clean. Photo source: Noncedo Khala

Unlike a big family bed in bigger rooms, the lady had a hostel-size bedframe placed close to the wall.

Beside her couch is a small flat screen TV placed on a shelf. Very close to the shelf is her fridge. The lady was able to make out a kitchen by installing beautiful cabinets that house her food stuff. Atop her cabinets and fridge are plates are other utensils.

Below are some of the reactions to her post:

Bokani Nleya said:

"Simple and nice but l suggest you put the sofa along the bed and let it face the TV, then swap the microwave and the stove to avoid heat kufridge otherwise you are clean girl."

Nolwande Ntsikiey Mamba said:

"Remove the stove near the fridge."

Memory Gwenzi said:

"Nice but fridge and stove must be separated."

Thabisa Jim Rara said:

"Very nice cc, I love ur TV stand."

Rose Mchwanadi said:

"Beautiful, remove all the containers put them inside the cupboard."

Isabel Ndimande said:

"Amazingly gorgeous."

Tsaone Letshoo said:

"Remove tht table next to the wardrobe ND put tv stand."

Bëllä Musweswe said:

"I love this, perfect for me.... I really love it."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man, @nyangechike, shared a video of the small apartment a person rented to show how the space was managed.

The man portioned the room well to accommodate his bed and chair. He placed his bedframe in a far corner of the room.

Facing the TV cabinet and centre table is a red three-seater with a big teddy bear sitting on it. In the short clip, the wall had male kicks on a shelf.

