China is currently targeting Mynamar and making efforts to make economic inroads into the country

Myanmar is currently enmeshed in a political crisis since the 2021 military coup that ousted the country's leader Aung San Suu Kyi

Sources investigating Chinese activities in the country insist China is using the diplomatic isolation of the country to set a firm foot in Myanmar

Media reports have suggested that China is making economic and diplomatic inroads into Myanmar.

The reports, one of which was published by ANI, South Asia's leading news agency claim Myanmar is lending China much-needed support in its quest to set a firm foot in the country.

Chinese president, Ji Xiping. Photo credit: Bloomberg.

Source: Getty Images

Citing Mizzima News, ANI said China is targeting Myanmar with its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) which seeks to build infrastructure in underdeveloped countries.

What Chinese presence means for Myanmar

ANI writes that as part of the economic concessions, the Myanmar coupists who dethroned the government of Aung San Suu Kyi have bartered some economic resources to China.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"The Myanmar Generals have barttered natural resources, including gas, timber, jade and copa with China for its diplomatic support and investments", part of the story published December 19 reads.

China's major aim for making diplomatic and economic inroads in Myanma, according to the news agency is to set firm foot and gain political and economic dominance in the Indian Ocean.

The news agency reports that China has obtained massive gas fields and land for the Kyaukphyu port and the Special Economic Zone in Rakhine state for free.

The reports reads in part:

"Adding to this, the China Myanma Economic Corridor has gripped Myanmar. Under the project, a transport corridor comprising roads, rail roads and special economic zones from Kunmings in China's Yunnan province to Myanmar west coast. It includes a deep sea port as part of the BRI in Kyaukphyu, to which the junta is extending much needed assistance."

Experts pick holes in China BRI

In a related story, Legit.ng also reported that experts picked holes in the China Belt and Road Initiative, BRI.

According to SD Pradhan, the scheme by China tagged Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is capable of plunging poor countries into a debt crisis.

This is as countries like Nepal have rejected the investment as concerned citizens described the scheme as a "debt trap".

Source: Legit.ng