In a world where able-bodied folks are finding it difficult to thrive, some physically challenged persons are blazing the trail with inspiring successes

One is a young lady named Devotha who built a house for her mother herself after being rejected by her dad for having backward feet

Against all odds, two disabled brothers broke their backs and finally built a house themselves after 12 years

Not taking back seats in the scheme of things or sulking in corners over their physical challenge, some disabled folks have astounded the world with their exploits.

Their stories went viral on social media and made them internet sensations as well as talking points.

Disabled people who achieved success. Photo Credit: Instagram/@BBC Pidgin, YouTube/Afrimax

Source: UGC

Legit,ng spotlights four of the many disabled folks who achieved great successes against all odds.

1. Disabled lady builds her mum a house

A young lady identified as Devotha was born with backward feet and made her a subject of ridicule in the community.

She was eventually rejected by her father and only had her mum by her side. The young lady strived against all odds and acquired skill.

Devotha built her mum a house. Photo Credit: YouTube/Afrimax

Source: UGC

She began to make money from her skill and saved up to build her mother a house herself. When she was interviewed, the hardworking lady said that it took her eight years to build the house.

2. Two disabled brothers build a house

Two disabled brothers named Eric and Abraham became internet sensations after building their own house themselves.

It was not however an easy task as they toiled and worked hard to finally complete it after twelve years.

Two disabled brothers built a house. Photo Credit: YouTube/Afrimax

Source: UGC

Their building project became a reality thanks to the massive support they received from kindhearted folks who learnt of their struggles.

3. Disabled Nigerian lady becomes a beauty queen

A very determined University of Lagos graduate, Rita Ofili, became a beauty queen and inspired netizens with her story.

The Miss Wheelchair World Nigeria winner was not born disabled. She could stand on her feet and walk when she was still little.

Ruth won a beauty pageant. Photo Credit: @BBC Pidgin

Source: Instagram

However, she got so sick and was taken to a hospital where she was unfortunately given an injection which got her paralysed.

