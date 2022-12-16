A lady, who has made several videos on her page in recent days, showing her dressed like Santa Claus, shared how she got paid for playing the role

In a primary school, the lady acted as Father Christmas for some kids as she gave them different gifts

People who saw the naira notes she was paid for rendering the fun service wanted to know how they could get the job

A young Nigerian lady, @angel_sucrosee, has shared a short funny video showing how she worked as Father Christmas in a school.

At the beginning of the video, she could be seen wearing the Father Christmas costume. She had to stuff the front of her jacket with clothes so her stomach looks protruded.

Many people called the lady Mother Christmas. Photo source: TikTok/@angel_sucrosee

Lady plays Santa Claus role, shares gifts

Satisfied with the way she was dressed up, she danced a little bit before sitting in the room where she was to welcome kids.

As it is expected of Father Christmas, the lady handed different packages to the kids who came to see Santa Claus. After her job was done, she showed off the naira notes she was given.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 2,000 likes.

girl said:

"I think say we dey joke for this Santa job ..so na real?"

Pearl said:

"I thought it was all cruise oooo, so y’all took it serious."

Sandra said:

"The day I found out that my uncle was the father Christmas that came to my school in primary 2, I started having trust issues."

Oladoja said:

"Abeg carry me along for your next job."

leeblinkz0 said:

"So una take dis thing to d next level."

Louis Benjamin said:

"How much dem pay make i know if i go do."

