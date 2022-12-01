A lady who really appreciates the support her husband gives her has done an appreciation video for him

Calling him her "odogwu", the wife filmed the man at different places that demonstrated how rich he is

Among those who watched the video were those who funnily asked the lady if her man is single

A Nigerian woman, @richysandy1, has gone online to make a video of her husband, describing him different endearments.

She said that the video is an appreciation post for her husband. The clip has many shots showing the man in opulence.

My balanced diet

In a part of the video, the man could be seen holding a bundle of money. Seconds into the clip, the man got into an expensive car.

Everything about the man from his wrist watch to his shoes speaks wealth. The woman even called him her "balanced diet".

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered almost 100 comments with more than 6,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

NekkyScholar said:

"Please is your husband single? asking for my coursemate."

Sunthonal Global said:

"We met at one of our friends intro."

Princess___Clara said:

"May God keep him living for you."

Munirah looks asked:

"Do you have space in your relationship."

victoryemmanurel said:

"Do u need a house girl or a help? Am asking for a neighbor."

Rosemary isong said:

"U people sud be tagging ur husbands so we can help u thank him."

VAWULENCE ACADEMY said:

"Na the main Odogwu be this. The rest na odiegwu."

Alex favour@24 said:

"Na wa oo seeing people doing this with there husband is giving me joy husband were you dey oo?"

jennifersammymere said:

"I go like join this trend ooo but my own odogwu no like to de snap pictures."

