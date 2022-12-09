A young man has generated massive reactions on TikTok after he shared the very big kitchen he built in his house

Many people loved how clean, well-arranged, and spacious the kitchen looks with all appliances intact

Among those who reacted to the video of the kitchen were social media users who said he built their dream ideas

A young man, officialafro_g, has gone on TikTok to share a video of the big kitchen he built in his home for his wife. The man said he had to make the place spacious because he loves food.

Despite the big cabinets in the beautiful kitchen, there is enough room to move about and even place chairs.

The man described the kitchen he built as a standard one. Photo source: TikTok/@officialafro_g

Beautiful kitchen with complete appliances

Many were more wowed when they realised that the kitchen was as wide as two rooms put together. In the middle of the kitchen is a big table.

Every needed appliance could be seen in the clip. There are also multiple cookers for the ease of cooking different meals at the same time.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 22,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

A Star said:

"2 bed room for one kitchen."

Lovelyn Samuel633 said:

"Congratulations i pray i live a better life than my parents because i didn't come from rich family please God make rich out of me and my future husband."

Bodiedbyruth said:

"This kinda kitchen I will cook every minute."

user9487009105792 said:

"Where will i get this kind of husband? Jehovah, remember me."

Thelma Vince said:

"Even big brother kitchen no big like this. Very lovely indeed I must say."

