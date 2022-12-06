Tragedy hit South Africa over the weekend as 14 church worshippers drowned in a River during a religious ceremony

Eyewitnesses said the pastor escaped narrowly as he grabbed one tree branch that hangs over the rock around the river and held on to it

Robert Mulaudzi, the spokesman for the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, confirmed the development.

Johannesburg, South Africa - Not fewer than 14 people reportedly died in South Africa as a flash flood in a river swept away worshippers participating in a church ceremony.

According to BBC Pidgin, some of the over 30 congregants were on top of the rocks by the river on Saturday, December 3, when heavy water rushed through.

Emergency agency speaks

Legit.ng gathers that rescuers recovered two bodies on Saturday and found 12 more people on Sunday, December 4.

He said the authorities had warned people to be careful about holding ceremonies in or near the river which is notorious for flooding during South Africa's rainy season.

Survivor shares experience

Victor Ncube, one of the congregants who survived the incident, said he managed to pull five people out of the river.

He noted that water had carried others far too down the River for him to attempt to save them.

