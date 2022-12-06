A pregnant surrogate mother has shared her journey with netizens as she gets set to welcome a baby girl

The expectant mother said she has ten days more to birth a baby who won't be going home with her

Reacting to the emotional video, netizens shared their thoughts about surrogacy and some condemned it

A pregnant woman has stirred emotions on TikTok after sharing a part of her experience as a surrogate mother.

The young woman identified as @surrogacy.journey_gshc on TikTok revealed that she has just ten days to give birth to the baby in her womb.

Surrogate mum shows off baby bump

Source: UGC

However, she got emotional over the fact that the baby won't be going home with her since she's only a surrogate mum.

A surrogate mother is a woman who becomes pregnant by artificial insemination or by implantation of a fertilized egg created by in vitro fertilization for the purpose of carrying the fetus to term for another person or persons.

In an emotional clip, she flaunted her baby bump and netizens flooded her comments section with their opinions.

"10 days left and I will be giving birth to a baby that won't be coming home with me", the lady said.

Social media reactions

@karreyhkagoi said:

"I salute surrogate moms because I do not think I would be able to let go of a baby I have carried for 9 months."

@mdwv39 stated:

"I would never be able to give away a child I had carried for so many months."

@sylviajp wrote:

"It takes someone with a huge heart to do this for someone. Congratulations."

@oceansun.baby said:

"I don't understand how anyone can detach from a baby. That baby's first sound was his/her mother's heart."

@ngana1717 reacted:

"So when he or she kicks what do u call them. My bbie or friend. Its good to help but so touched."

@qhawekazi81 added:

"I always dream of helping atleast 1 person that have no kids and can not fall pregnant only because O can and willing to help and kids bring joy."

Watch the video below:

