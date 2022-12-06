It was indeed an emotional moment for a beautiful mother who met her daughter again after four years

Curvy Malesii said she left her beautiful daughter at four months and relocated to Dubai for greener pastures

Four years later, she returned to see her daughter and the emotional video has melted hearts online

A beautiful mother has reunited with her daughter whom she left behind at four months old.

Curvy Malesii got a job in Dubai and had to travel out, leaving her daughter who was just four months old at the time.

Mum and little daughter reunite Photo Credit: @curvymalesii/TikTok

Source: UGC

Four years later, Malesii got the chance to return to her home country where she reunited with the little girl.

Sharing a video of the reunion via her TikTok account, the happy mum said:

"Reuniting with my daughter after 4 years. Left her at 4 months came to Dubai to hustle for us."

Social media reactions

@nancynyanchoka said:

"I'm not crying, aki I can imagine how you are feeling holding and caring her, may God preserve me until I meet my girl."

@heur55 remarked:

"Mother's love is priceless."

@haadmiiro_shydah commented:

"Omg left mine at the same age. Can’t imagine how your feeling."

@tamaramayanjeri said:

"Can't wait to hug my daughters. I can imagine the joy and happiness in your heart."

@annemwangi46 reacted:

"All the time I just think of that moment when I will hold my son and daughter in my arms they will seat on my laps till we reach home."

@mumu4530 said:

"In tears. I am happy for you. I love this. I am praying and hoping to reunite with my daughter too. its been almost 4 years now."

@winniejuma88 noted:

"Wee. kumbe mimi ni afadhali. I left my 4 and 2 Years old kids. Thank God I can see them atleast 2 or 3 times a Year. 4 Years I would go crazy. So adorable."

@susanmoraa05 added:

"Not me crying because of joy. may the one who has been taking care of her be blessed. four years is a very long time."

Watch the video below:

Mum reunites with daughter after 18 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother cried uncontrollably as she reunited with her daughter whom she hadn't seen for 18 years.

A video shared online showed the moment the duo met at the airport and hugged each other amid tears. According to the daughter, she saw her mother last when she was seven. She tricked her to come to the airport, thinking she was coming to get some items from customs.

However, on getting to the airport, she sighted her daughter who screamed 'mummy' from behind. Her reaction was priceless. They hugged each other for a long time as both mother and daughter broke down in tears of joy.

Source: Legit.ng