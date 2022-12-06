A Nigerian lady looking for an apartment in Abuja was taken to a one-room apartment with bad roads going for N1m

Disappointed about the house visit, she filmed the encounter to show people the frustration she went through

Many people who reacted to her video tried to give her other options she could explore to get a better accommodation

A Nigerian lady, preciousubani_, who was looking for a house in Abuja, has shared a video showing what she encountered during her house hunting.

She revealed that an agent told her to come check a one-bedroom apartment going for N1 million rent. In excitement, the lady went straight to the place.

The lady said that she is frustrated by the road leading to the house. Photo source: TikTok/@preciousubani

Bad road to N1m rented apartment

One of the things she found distasteful was that the road leading to the said house was so bad. When she got to the new building, she realised she would always have to climb long stairs to reach her apartment.

Many people on TikTok who reacted to her video said that house hunting in Abuja could be quite stressful.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ayobillion said:

"For good house check around lokogoma, apo,gudu, tell you agent to concentrate on this areas. you will get for less than a million and great apartment."

Jessica_byankss said:

"You were patient, I would have turned back from the beginning of the road. The house no bad sha but the road never."

waiz_man said:

"In all my years in Abuja, I never knew there could be places with roads like this."

Dynamic Micky asked:

"What’s your budget and choice location?"

She replied:

"N1m. Anywhere relatively close to town."

remispeaks said:

"Better come to wuye. security is tight here and you're sure of light and water."

Lady spends over N500k to renovate house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @graciouschioma_, who rented an apartment in Abuja, made a series of videos on her page about how she had been setting the house up.

In one of her clips, the lady revealed that she changed the flooring of the flat to one that suited her taste.

The video showed the moment the materials for the flooring were delivered. In one of her responses to comments, she revealed that she spent a total of N533,500.

