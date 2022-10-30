A Nigerian lady has shown class in the way she invested her money into making her apartment look beautiful

The lady spent a total of N533,500 on the flooring of her rented flat as she set things up in the house

Many people were wowed by how the floor looked after it was refurbished as some asked where she got the materials from

A Nigerian lady, @graciouschioma_, who rented an apartment in Abuja has made series of video on her page about how she has been setting the house up.

In one of her clips, the lady revealed that she changed the flooring of the flat to one that suits her taste.

People said that they loved the way her house looked after the renovation. Photo source: TikTok/@graciouschioma

Amazing house flooring

The video showed the moment the materials for the flooring were delivered. In one of her responses to comments, she revealed that she spent a total of N533,500.

Many people praised how the flooring looked after the workmen were done on it.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of comments with more than 500 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Hara said:

"I love the new floor."

Bonny Ebere said:

"Chi money done come u done forget ppl like us abi. Everything about your apartment is so fine dia."

misspablo1 asked:

"I prefer 'after' is it expensive? How did everything cost you? I would love to change mine too I’m in Benin."

She replied:

"It cost me 533,500 for just living area and a room."

hairloDiva beauty palace said:

"You have money ooo, very fine sha lolz."

user1771374579641 said:

"The after is definitely better."

Sapphire_Cee said:

"It’s actually more beautiful now."

chetachi said:

"The new floor is beautiful…."

Vinjustice said:

"Awesome. This is nice. Have you considered running on solar too? This is what I do. I can give you an energy estimate and recommend to you."

Another lady renovated her apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady went online to share a video of the house she rented and decided to carry out a thorough renovation on.

Seeing that the tiles in the kitchen did not suit her taste, she had everything removed and new ones were fixed.

In the bathroom, she removed the block demarcation and restructured the place. She revealed that her landlady already gave her the permission for the renovation.

