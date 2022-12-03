A lovely video of a little girl dancing to an Amapiano beat with so much agility has stunned netizens on TikTok

A video showed the girl dressed in pinkish pyjamas while vibing to the beat in her mum's presence

The clip shared via TikTok has gone viral massively as people gush over the little girl's dancing talent

A beautiful little girl has amazed people on TikTok after showcasing her dancing prowess.

A trending video captured the smart and bold girl dancing to an Amapiano beat with so much swag.

In the clip, the little girl moved her body in line with the beat and this left netizens wondering where she learnt it.

While some people praised her dancing talent, others were curious to know how she developed such a great dancing skill at a young age.

Social media reactions

@kethia_uwase said:

"Challenge closed. The winner Issss this baby of cause."

@heyfren1 wrote:

"She too cute. I remember when my baby was this small, ugh they grow so fast."

@itznatu5 said:

"Watching through out I was like "woww " how did she do it and accordingly!"

@77mammasita77 reacted:

"I dance like this in my dreams. I swear I be killing it like my sister here. She's way cute though."

@purplebuttafly8 stated:

"Just look @ her coordination and dexterity! Is it me, or R kids getting smarter?"

@thetonyearl commented:

"So amazing how someone so young can feel the rhythm of this song and know just how to move to it like she’s been here before."

@kemetr615 added:

"TMH chosen ppls as you can see on display this the reason why they want us to go back to sleep & plotting against us daily to destroy our greatness!"

