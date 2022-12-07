A beautiful girl has melted hearts online after singing Kulosa by Oxlade in a heartwarming video

The little girl dressed in black hoodie, black pants and blue shades, sang with an amazing voice and netizens marvelled

Reacting to the video going viral on TikTok, social media users showered the talented girl with loads of accolades

A pretty young girl has gone viral on TikTok after exhibiting her unique talent in a sweet video.

The viral clip shared by @ogastreet on TikTok showed the beautiful girl singing Kulosa by Oxlade with a great voice.

Little girl sings Oxlade's Kulosa Photo Credit: @ogastreet/TikTok

She sang the hit song with all her heart and netizens gushed over the sweet sound of her voice.

Before singing, she stated that she was dedicating the song to everyone who comes across the video on any social media platform.

In her words:

"I will like to dedicate this to all my family out there. So if you're watching this, you know you're my family."

Social media reactions

@reginastillas said:

"No one notice the guy holding the phone. Doing like mumu."

@musticbreezyconteh stated:

"Please take her to school of music. This kid is talented."

@user5641761506607: asked:

"Is it only me seeing this girl as chinyere Nnegbe? Nigeria actress. The resemblance is too much."

@serikiolami12 said:

"Can she get an original studio work please I can't imagine how she will really sound wawwuu."

@ibsunday4 reacted:

"Y the guy wey hold the phone dey do like say na eh song den dey sing."

@princesskeren6 added:

"If she can sing at this age then what about when she is going to be in feature how is it gonna look like. Wow super perfect."

@olastarbadguy noted:

"The best thing is to compose and sing your own song. She too good."

Watch the video below:

