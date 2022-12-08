A hilarious video shows a little girl dancing excitedly after her mother used a broomstick to measure the length of her foot

In a video, the little girl bent her waist and danced excitedly over the assurance of new Christmas shoes

The funny video has kept netizens in stitches as people pen down comments about the girl's dancing style

A trending video of a pretty little girl showcasing her dance moves has kept netizens in stitches.

While dancing happily, the little girl revealed that her mother had just measured the length of her foot.

Little girl dances over Christmas shoe Photo Credit: @irreplacablemeaday/TikTok

Christmas is around the corner and kids all around the world have high expectations of receiving new clothes and shoes from their families.

"My mama don use broom measure my leg today. This December go hot o", the little girl said.

Social media reactions

@officialjoy27 said:

"My child don buy shoes but she never know maybe we go see money buy cloth."

@aminatambaliu stated:

"Lovely child with a supportive mother ,how lovely is that."

@darlingheartbeat commented:

"Shoe for two years if she and my mama na friends na oversize she go buy u o."

@jesusbaby527 reacted:

"I miss my child hood now even clothes I don't have. God please bless my mum again. am suffering alot God this made me cry."

@megnickidegu commented:

"Abi o but pray make she no still go buy over size or two right legs because na their way."

@userpaice said:

"Enough thanks to mothers. This is were I respect and fear my mother alot."

Watch the video below:

