Nine years ago, a Nigerian lady and her family members were chased out of their family house by their stepbrother

They left the house with nothing and their mother has been struggling so hard to take care of her children

In an emotional video, the lady paid back her mother for her years of care and love with a beautiful house gift

A Nigerian mother was moved to tears after her beautiful daughter surprised her with a mansion.

The lady revealed that they were chased out of their family house nine years ago and her mother had singlehandedly struggled to take care of them.

Lady surprises mum with mansion Photo Credit: @_esther/TikTok

Source: UGC

Years later, the lady got money and secretly built a beautiful house for her mother.

A video showed the moment the unsuspecting woman was led to the house and handed the keys. her reaction was so emotional.

Sharing the video on TikTok, @_esther said:

"This was how I surprise my mum with a house. I told her that I bought a land that my elder brother will be taking her there to see the land not knowing she was coming to see a complete building. See how she reacted.

"I'm glad I was able to put a smile on your face mummy. You deserve more. Nine years ago my step brother chased us out of the house."

Social media reactions

@judithbae0 said:

"Congratulations Iyenogie mine is coming on d way this is 20 years when my dad died no relative came to ask of us but we give God d glory."

@honorcateringservices stated:

"Congratulations, I pray I do this for my mum too in Jesus name."

@lizzybaby130 reacted:

"Congratulations I tap from this too. I’m going to build a big house for my mum."

@donlegend0147 wrote:

"A very big congratulations brother, this call for celebration my dear. More blessings to you and your family."

@iam__omah added:

"I’ve seen videos of people gifting their parents buh I sincerely do not know why this made me cry. Congratulations ma."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng