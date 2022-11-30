A video making the rounds on popular app, TikTok, has captured the moment a little tackled a man on the road

In the viral video, the little girl accused the young man of owing her N500,000 and refusing to clear his debt

The funny video has kept netizens in stitches as they advise the young man to pay up his debt to the little girl

A bold little girl caused a scene on the road after confronting a young man over alleged N500,000 debt.

The little girl claimed in the video that the young man owes her N500,000 but did not reveal the business transaction that warranted such debt.

Little girl confronts man over N500k debt Photo Credit: @yungthug88/TikTok

As the alleged debtor laughed over his situation, the little girl got more aggressive and held him by his trousers.

She went ahead to threaten the young man about smashing his phone to pieces if he fails to clear his debt.

Social media reactions

@bennyglam1 advised:

"Please pay her oooo."

@dudumaraya commented:

"I go tell her you later post her so she go break that your phone."

@isaacxon commented:

"You better pay her 500k rather than poskimi her cos you will piake your phone."

@bigbabi78 warned:

"Give my bby her money u criminal."

@mhizbrian reacted:

"See someone pikin."

@jeremiegki767 added:

"Correct Vawulence pikin. No joy at all. Better give her the money before u hear story for that your phone o. Abi u see smile for her face. Baby girl no dey joke at all."

Watch the video below:

Little girl in uniform fights bus conductor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that there was drama at a bus stop in Lagos state, Nigeria, after a school girl got into an argument with a bus conductor.

The drama started after the little girl alighted from the bus and refused to pay the conductor. She made it clear that she won't give the conductor a dime because he had agreed to stop her at phase 1 but stopped her at phase 2 instead. The conductor got offended and said he would put her inside the boot of the bus if she didn't pay him.

While she was still talking, the conductor lifted her but the onlookers prevented him from carrying out his plan. The little girl later left the scene without paying the fare and some netizens applauded her over her bravery.

