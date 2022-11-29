Prophet Samuel Kakande from Uganda wants a new car by December 1, which is just two days away

It is a dream that he believes members of his congregation will make come true after asking them to each contribute KSh 36,000 (N130k)

In a sermon posted on his social media page, the prophet told the congregants that he would be praying for them as he drove the car

Prophet Samuel Kakande from Uganda's Synagogue Ministries is looking to start the new year with a new vehicle, and he says the congregation will buy him.

Prophet Kakande says that the car the congregants bought him last has now grown old. Photo Credit: The Kakande Ministries

Source: UGC

During his latest livestream, the man of God indicated that the vehicle he is currently driving was bought by believers, but it has since become old and needs to be replaced.

Kakande asked followers for KSh 36k (N130k) each

He was categorical that only those who love him should join the course so that he gets a good vehicle and that the Lord Jesus will reward them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I want only 300 dollars from each one. We’ll contribute, and then buy a good vehicle. I drive while I pray for you. What’s wrong with that?" he preached.

He quoted Luke Chapter 6, which says, “give and it shall be given to you, pressed down and in good measure.”

Kakande also clarified that the 300-dollar (N130k) figure is not cast in stone, and that those who are willing can give a higher amount depending on their abilities.

Followers promise to contribute

Followers of the prophet indicated that they were tapping into the blessings and would participate in the project, while a cross-section said that they would have wished to contribute but lacked finances.

Magdalene Kamuti:

"I would like to contribute but I don't have money. Please Lord, bless me I want to partake the blessings."

Ssembajjwe Robert:

"I will be among the ones to buy you, man of God."

Ruth Wambui:

"I receive my breakthrough financially, spiritually and favor, and more blessings upon my life and my family."

Adero Nyakisi:

"Jesus Christ, give me money before December so that I give my contributions to your house of God."

Kakande owns several high-end vehicles among them a 2017 customised Lexus LX 570 and a Mercedes Benz G-Class.

Prophet Kakaknde uses football to 'drive out' demons during church service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that prophet Kakande had used football to deal with demons during a church service.

The rest of the congregants sat patiently as they watched their leader bring lost souls back to life. Later, the believers burst into laughter as they tried to help their reborn comrades rise to their feet.

All through the sporty exorcism, the cleric maintained a stone face and stood firm whenever his flock bowed at his command.

The self-proclaimed miracle worker believes he is a prophet and has recorded himself manifesting power at his place of worship each time he steps on stage.

Source: TUKO.co.ke