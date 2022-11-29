A video making the rounds online has captured the moment a little girl broke down in tears during a school party

The disc jockey (DJ) played a heartbreak song and the girl got so emotional as she sang and danced to the song

Students and eyewitnesses stared at the girl in awe as she broke down in tears while entertaining everyone

A little girl has caused a frenzy online after showing off her emotional side during a school party.

A trending video showed the moment the little girl burst into tears as she sang passionately to a heartbreak song.

Little girl sings passionately in school Photo Credit: @mainchick/TikTok

"Jonathan! Jonathan! Sheyb you say you don tire for me after the love wey I shower you", the lyrics of the song said.

Social media reactions

@_nothingbutthetruth1 said:

"I'm sure one boy didn't give her one of his pencils when she requested."

@nora_babe6 stated:

"Jonathan it won’t be well with you."

@praisezamani reacted:

"She knew what she's singing. Can't you see how she like the side of Jonathan."

@nkay_promzy noted:

"Jonathan sharpened a new pencil and added eraser for a student who was recently admitted. Is it fair. My girl is heartbroken."

@user506930397303 asked:

"Abeg who break this girl heart e no go better for dat person."

@toosweetevert added:

"This song hits emotionally so I understand her."

@penjoy7 wrote:

"The boy she gave her sweets no him, just gave his pencil to another girls and she saw it."

@beautifulparis1 added:

"Na only God know waitin Jonathan done do this girl, Jonathan done take pencil weh she buy givam ,give a new girl in her class."

@dlahdey stated:

"Her breakfast yaff reach ten."

Watch the video below:

