A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to showcase her boyfriend who sells bean cakes for a living

Doing a velfie with him while he worked, she took a swipe at ladies who are dating internet fraudsters

According to her, their situation is better than people dating yahoo boys who rely on proceeds of crime to make ends meet

A Nigerian lady has stirred mixed reactions after flaunting her boyfriend who erks a living selling bean cakes, popularly known as akara.

In a TikTok video, she showed the young man going about his business and sent a message to people in relationships with yahoo boys.

She said her and her boyfriend's case is better as they don't have to hope on crime proceeds to eat.

"Shey una dey see am, see my boyfriend. Na akara him dey sell," she said while doing a velfie.

"People wey dey go date yahoo boys, anytime wey him pick una go eat. If him no pick una go dey on God..."

Her proud showcase was hailed by many who prayed for their relationship to prosper.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Cele/BTC said:

"Tell us the truth say nor be only him u dey date.! I come in peace."

kingsb126 said:

"May Almighty provide large for u guys... More wings bro."

KÏÑG TÁÏWØ said:

"No mind them bro as far as u the see money wey u dey use buy food e sure for u and marry this girl ooooo."

RawGermRex01 said:

"God bless you for not looking down on him and not being ashame dating him!!"

emmanuelekeh905 said:

"You make sense my Girl and God we change his life the pray for him."

user6848511456913 said:

"May God bless you my sister, and God will bless and help your boyfriend."

