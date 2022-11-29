Mixed reactions have trailed a touching incident that transpired between a couple and their little kid

The couple went to their little daughter's daycare to fetch her, with the husband squatting to receive her

To her father's disappointment and surprise, she ignored his open arms and ran towards her mother

Kids are interesting little creatures and a little girl's attitude towards her dad has stirred reactions online.

Her father and mother had called at the little girl's daycare to take her home but something funny happened.

The kid chose to go to her mum instead. Photo Credit: TikTok/@albinamart

Source: UGC

As the kid appeared on the scene, she completely ignored her father's open arms and instead ran towards her mother.

The man who had squatted to happily receive his beloved daughter was left disappointed.

On the other hand, the kid's mum lifted her daughter up and kissed her. The TikTok video has amassed over 15 million views and hundreds of comments.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Merlot Momma said:

"Girl I feel this so much! My girls are HOOKED on me! When dad, gma, gpa, are around they still don’t care! They want Me!"

rally005 said:

"I feel his pain, my youngest daughter does this every time...wife now hides so I get a cuddle at daycare lol."

CafeGrace said:

"My adult daughter always goes to dad first for hugs but I get it they are really good hugs."

aria20097 said:

"That’s how my daughter is don’t get me wrong, she loves her daddy but at the end of the day all she wants is her mommy."

CatB said:

"She's like, I ain't got time to mess around daddy. I gotta quick tell mama about the drama that went down between Chloe & Chris to.dayy, ummh!"

Bormph said:

"When we dropped our daughter off at daycare for the first time she told us to go away and immediately started playing."

Source: Legit.ng