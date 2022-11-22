Noel Ifeanyi Alumona, the brilliant Nigerian student who won the AFS Award for Young Global Citizens, has brought the trophy home

Alumona, who is from Enugu, has met with his state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, during which he presented the award to him

Governor Ugwuanyi expressed joy at the exploits of the young man and said he will further support his Boys Champion foundation

After successfully clinching the United Nations AFS Award for Young Global Citizens, Noel Ifeanyi Alumona has returned to Nigeria.

Alumona won the award earlier in August 2022 and it was officially presented to him at a global event in the USA.

Noel Ifeanyi Alumona won the AFS award and he presented it to Governor Ugwuanyi. Photo credit: Photos provided by Ifeanyi Alumona.

Source: Original

The award was given to Alumona in recognition of his relentless work discouraging violence against women through Boys Champion, a not-for-profit organisation he founded in 2018.

Alumona broke a 108-year-old record to become the first African to win the award since 1914.

Alumona presents AFS award to Governor Ugwuanyi

The young man who is from Enugu state has presented the award to his governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Information exclusively sent to Legit.ng says Alumona met with Governor Ugwuanyi at a brief ceremony at the Enugu state government house.

Speaking at the event, Governor Ugwuanyi expressed joy that a citizen of the state came tops in the stiff global competition.

His words:

"We are very proud of you for this recognition you've brought to our dear state, country and continent. I will be at your upcoming Shaping the Future Conference which you brought home to the state as a true son of Enugu State.

"I will support you at the end of the conference to continue your good works of changing lives and creating peace. You're not just my son but my brother from the same Local Government and my grand mother is from your village. Keep it up."

On his part, Alumona told Legit.ng that the conference slated for November 25 at the Base Landmark Event Center, Enugu, is aimed at mentoring other young people like him to achieve their goals.

Ifeanyi was accompanied to the ceremony by his wife, Chinenye Uzochukwu.

Source: Legit.ng