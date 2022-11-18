A dead child has reportedly come back to life during a prayer session in Benin city. The incident reportedly occurred during the ongoing Mighty Turnaround program organised by Apostle Johnson Suleman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The president of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide was surprised as the father of the said child narrated the incident.

Dead child has reportedly comes back to life during Apostle Suleman program. Photo credit: Johnson Suleman

Source: Facebook

The incident was first reported by a man who is believed to a worker in the church.

He said:

"This child was brought dead this morning. As you were praying for the sick, he placed the child on the ground and placed his hand on the dead child. After you prayed, the child came back to life."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

On his part, the father of the child whiling sharing his testimony added:

"Praise master Jesus. My name is Pastor David Oshoken. This morning, by 3am, my wife called me that the case of my son is critical, that I should come to the hospital. Immediately I go to the hospital, I carried the son. That as long as papa is around, my son will not die. He was already cold. I brought my son. I brought him to the alter and laid him down. I said papa must see my son today. After prayer, he just came back to life."

Apostle Tommy Yormah

This is the anointed papa that they want to kill for us. The fire of God will bring them out in Jesus name. I celebrate grace papa

Chinonso J Blessing

"Glory be to God, I connect myself and my family to this testimony, let everything dead in our lives come back to life."

Egodi Nma

"I tap from this testimony whatever the enemy has stolen from my life and family be restored bk, bloggers you guys won't see this one nd carry that upon all your allegations and false withnesses God is still with him and doing miracles."

Vu Huy

What the God my father is good in doing. The grace continue to speak for me and my family.

Achema Sule

"He's a miracle working jihova May his name alone be praise forever more."

Munkaila Adnani

I command in Jesus Name anything good dead in me resurrect now. Thank You Jesus.

Emmanuel T Senesie

Wow! This is awesome and superb. All the glory be to God. I love this great man of God

Source: Legit.ng