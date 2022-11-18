A groom was so heartbroken after finding out that his wife-to-be already has two children with another man

In a sad video, the heartbroken groom raged in anger and cancelled the wedding in the presence of guests

Social media users have penned down mixed reactions regarding the video as some advised the groom to forgive

A groom put his wedding to a halt after making a heartbreaking discovery about his wife on his wedding day.

The young man found out that his wife-to-be already had two children with another man.

In a sad video, he expressed his bitterness as he called off the wedding and pulled off his wedding shoes and suit.

Despite several attempts by eyewitnesses to calm him down, the angry groom refused to continue with the wedding. He also demanded a refund of the bride price he paid.

Social media reactions

Chinn Agalina said:

"I really don’t know why people lie to their partners. Tell him the truth, if he won’t marry you, another person well. I have a classmate that said I shouldn’t tell the husband that she didn’t graduate. I Dey my Dey, it’s not my business. I refused the attend the wedding sef."

Azaya reacted:

"Likeeeee, e dey muzzz me. I just wan understand wetin dem dey calm the guy down for?"

Enwerem Moses commented:

"Exactly wetin I dey think since ooo. Why dem dey calm am? Make e continue with the wedding? I fit break bottle for the person head."

Solo Jah added:

"Some men can be somehow, how will you be begging a man to 'just go to church' and get married to a lie. Let's do better when advising a brother please."

Yusuf Oladimeji said:

"I wonder how he didn't suspect her, It's possible to know woman that have gave birth when they are nak*d."

